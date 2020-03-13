× Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department seeks help to locate inmate on the run

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is calling on the public for help in its search for Charles Johnson.

Deputies responded on Wednesday, March 11 to the neighborhood near 53rd Street and 24th Avenue in Kenosha — in an attempt to locate Johnson, a Kenosha County Detention Center (KCDC) inmate that “failed to comply with the regulations” of his electronic monitoring program. Johnson had been ordered to return to the KCDC after testing positive for alcohol. However, Johnson did not return.

Officials say deputies were not able to locate Johnson as he has tampered with his GPS leg monitor.

If you have any information that could help authorities locate Johnson, you are urged to call 262-605-5100 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.