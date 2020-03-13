× Madison, Dane County ban all gatherings with more than 250 people

MADISON — Madison and Dane County health officials issued a ban on all large gatherings starting this weekend as they continue to work to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The ban went into effect at 5 p.m., on Friday, March 13, and bars all gatherings of 250 or more people, Public Health Madison & Dane County announced in a statement shortly before the regulation went into effect. It will remain in effect until further notice.

The agency said the move is in line with Wisconsin Statute 252, which allows health officers to take measures necessary to contain communicable diseases.

“It is possible that as we see more cases of COVID-19, this order will need to shift to best protect the health of our community,” said Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich.

Violators are subject to fine, imprisonment, or both.