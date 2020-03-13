× Menomonee Falls schools to close beginning Monday, March 16, move to alternative learning

MENOMONEE FALLS — The School District of Menomonee Falls announced on Friday, March 13 that it will close its school facilities to students starting on Monday, March 16 — and move to alternative learning including virtual access to education, based on the recommendations to limit gatherings of people over 250 in response to the coronavirus situation.

“Our schools consistently exceed that parameter. This preemptive dismissal strategy promotes social distancing to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep our students and community safe. The risk of infection in our community is presently low and this action will help us keep it that way,” a news release said.

Officials say students will receive communication from teachers on Monday, March 16 specific to alternative instruction. Spring break will continue as planned from March 23 – 27. This closure also includes programs through Menomonee Falls School District, Community Education & Recreation, and community events.

The message from the School District of Menomonee Falls also includes the following:

The health, wellness, and safety of our students, staff, and families is our top priority and we are confident that our district is prepared for this situation. We will continue to monitor the situation and communicate updated information with you as soon as it’s available. Updates will also be posted on the Falls Schools Coronavirus COVID-19 webpage and social media. This closure will allow an opportunity for additional disinfection of schools and busses. We encourage families to continue following the guidance and recommendations of safe hygiene provided by the CDC which includes: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. To help our efforts to promote social distancing and limit the spread of COVID-19, please consider requesting an absentee ballot for the April 7, 2020 election. Click here for more information and to request an absentee ballot. If you have questions regarding the school closure, please submit your questions here and a staff member will follow up with you.