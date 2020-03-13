Coronavirusnow.com: Hub for reliable, timely news about the evolving COVID-19 health situation
Merton Community School District closed due to possible case of coronavirus

MERTON — The Merton Community School District is closed on Friday, March 13 after it was announced there is a possible case of coronavirus within the school community. This closure impacts all after school care and activities as well.

The district canceled classes Friday as a precautionary measure, a news release says. The school buildings, including the primary and intermediate schools, will be getting a “deep cleaning.”

Officials indicate the buildings will be closed all weekend — and more direction will be forthcoming.

