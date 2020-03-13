× Milwaukee County: Jury service canceled for those summoned from March 16 through April 3

MILWAUKEE — Jury service for anyone summoned from March 16 through April 3 is canceled in Milwaukee County — due to the concern over the coronavirus pandemic.

A news release says jurors summoned for that time period are not required to report to the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Any jurors scheduled to appear after April 3 will be provided updates.

The severity of the risk posed to the public, and recommendations by public health officials, has created this move by courthouse officials.

For updates on juror service, you are encouraged to visit the Milwaukee County court website. General court inquiries should call 414-278-4190.