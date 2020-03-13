Coronavirusnow.com: Hub for reliable, timely news about the evolving COVID-19 health situation
Milwaukee County: Jury service canceled for those summoned from March 16 through April 3

Posted 9:49 am, March 13, 2020, by , Updated at 09:53AM, March 13, 2020

Milwaukee County Courthouse

MILWAUKEE — Jury service for anyone summoned from March 16 through April 3 is canceled in Milwaukee County — due to the concern over the coronavirus pandemic.

A news release says jurors summoned for that time period are not required to report to the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Any jurors scheduled to appear after April 3 will be provided updates.

The severity of the risk posed to the public, and recommendations by public health officials, has created this move by courthouse officials.

For updates on juror service, you are encouraged to CLICK HERE. General court inquiries should call 414-278-4190.

