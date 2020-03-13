× Milwaukee Health Department confirms city’s 1st case of COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department has confirmed the first presumptive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the city on Friday, March 13. The individual was a close contact of another confirmed case.

The health department is awaiting confirmatory testing from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but health officials consider the results actionable.

The patient is currently isolating at home. The health department is in the process of identifying and contacting all those who may have come in contact with the patient. Close contacts will be quarantined for 14 days from their date of exposure and monitored for symptoms.

If you have symptoms like cough, fever over 100.4 degrees or other respiratory problems such as shortness of breath and have either had contact with an individual who has COVID-19 or traveled to a Level 2 or 3 area domestically or internationally — call your primary healthcare provider or your regular doctor.