Man sentenced to 2.5 years behind bars for shooting near Milwaukee County Courthouse

Posted 6:33 pm, March 13, 2020, by , Updated at 06:37PM, March 13, 2020

Marcel Vanlandingham

MILWAUKEE — Marcel Vanlandingham, 19, of Milwaukee has been sentenced to two and a half years in behind bars and two and a half years of extended supervision — credit for 140 days served — for his role in a shooting that took place near the Milwaukee County Courthouse in 2019.

Vanlandingham was charged with one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety following the shooting of a man near 9th and Wells on Sept. 24, 2019.

The victim of the shooting told police he was at the courthouse for a child support hearing when a confrontation happened between himself and two other people — one of them Vanlandingham. The criminal complaint against Vanlandingham stated that the argument moved outside — when Vanlandingham said he would “take care of this” — and threatened to shoot the victim. Police said Vanlandingham then walked to his car, pulled out a gun, shot the victim twice and drove away.

Shooting near 9th and Wells

Shooting near 9th and Wells

