Multiple school districts to close for 4 weeks, school officials say

GLENDALE — It was announced Friday, March 13 that multiple school districts in the area will close for four weeks beginning Monday, March 16.

According to the Maple Dale-Indian Hill School District officials, classes are tentatively slated to resume Monday, April 13.

School districts affected by the closures include:

Brown Deer School District

Cedarburg School District

Fox Point-Bayside School District

Germantown School District

Glendale-River Hills School District

Grafton School District

Mequon-Thiensville School District

Nicolet Union High School

Northern Ozaukee School District

Port Washington School District

Shorewood School District

Whitefish Bay School District

The closures are in response to the CDC’s guidelines for school districts and supported by the North Shore and Washington Ozaukee Public Health Departments to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Individual school districts will communicate their plans for the official date when classes will resume.