Multiple school districts to close for 4 weeks, school officials say
GLENDALE — It was announced Friday, March 13 that multiple school districts in the area will close for four weeks beginning Monday, March 16.
According to the Maple Dale-Indian Hill School District officials, classes are tentatively slated to resume Monday, April 13.
School districts affected by the closures include:
- Brown Deer School District
- Cedarburg School District
- Fox Point-Bayside School District
- Germantown School District
- Glendale-River Hills School District
- Grafton School District
- Mequon-Thiensville School District
- Nicolet Union High School
- Northern Ozaukee School District
- Port Washington School District
- Shorewood School District
- Whitefish Bay School District
The closures are in response to the CDC’s guidelines for school districts and supported by the North Shore and Washington Ozaukee Public Health Departments to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Individual school districts will communicate their plans for the official date when classes will resume.
