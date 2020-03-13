LIVE: President Trump prepares to invoke emergency powers over coronavirus
Coronavirusnow.com: Hub for reliable, timely news about the evolving COVID-19 health situation
Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Multiple school districts to close for 4 weeks, school officials say

Posted 1:43 pm, March 13, 2020, by , Updated at 02:17PM, March 13, 2020

GLENDALE — It was announced Friday, March 13 that multiple school districts in the area will close for four weeks beginning Monday, March 16.

According to the Maple Dale-Indian Hill School District officials, classes are tentatively slated to resume Monday, April 13.

School districts affected by the closures include:

  • Brown Deer School District
  • Cedarburg School District
  • Fox Point-Bayside School District
  • Germantown School District
  • Glendale-River Hills School District
  • Grafton School District
  • Mequon-Thiensville School District
  • Nicolet Union High School
  • Northern Ozaukee School District
  • Port Washington School District
  • Shorewood School District
  • Whitefish Bay School District

The closures are in response to the CDC’s guidelines for school districts and supported by the North Shore and Washington Ozaukee Public Health Departments to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Individual school districts will communicate their plans for the official date when classes will resume.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.