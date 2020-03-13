× Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District makes decision to close beginning March 16

OAK CREEK — As a result of the coronavirus crisis, the Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District has made the difficult decision to close the week of Monday, March 16. Spring break will continue as planned from March 23-27.

All school district-sponsored activities, athletics, and events are also canceled during this time period.

A message to parents reads as follows:

Youth Programs, ASPIRE, and School Days Out along with any other programs run through Youth Programs will be canceled starting Saturday, March 14th and following the same timeline as the school district. Watch for further communication updates near the end of spring break. The COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving and changing, we will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation over spring break and will provide our families with an update near the end of the spring break week. Updates will also be posted on the school district’s coronavirus information webpage. If your family is still planning to travel over spring break, please review the CDC’s recommendations on postponing or canceling travel. Please contact your child’s school if you plan to travel to a CDC identified Level 2 or 3 risk area or if you plan to travel to an area in the U.S. with sustained community spread. Should you be unable to connect with your child’s school next week, the Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District Office will be staffed throughout the closure. Because the list of these areas will likely change, the health department is recommending you be prepared to self-quarantine in home for 14 days following return, if your family plans to travel. Notifying your child’s school of these travel plans may help coordinate case-by-case distance learning supports your student may need in the event of a quarantine. We encourage families to practice social distancing and to continue following the preventive measures recommended by the CDC: Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. Public health emergencies, such as the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), can make children and families feel anxious. We have a list of resources on the District website, including a resource from the National Association of School Psychologists about Talking to Children About COVID-19.