Oconomowoc Area School District announces closures, plans for online instruction

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Area School District has announced Friday, March 13 a closure plan to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

Starting Monday, March 16, all school and district building sites will be closed through Friday, March 20. March 16 and 17 will be treated as non-school days, with district-wide online instruction to begin Wednesday, March 18. Spring break will continue as planned from March 21 through 29.

Teachers will communicate online instruction plans with families via Skyward. If a student is too ill to participate from home, the family should contact the teachers directly. Staff will communicate with families of students with individualized education programs to determine any additional services needed.

Families that qualify for free or reduced lunch can pick up a full week’s worth of breakfast and lunch meals at the Oconomowoc High School East Campus on Sunday, March 15 from 4-6 p.m. and Monday, March 16 from 7-9 a.m. or 4-6 p.m.

District events scheduled for March 13 are canceled, and beginning Saturday, March 14 all district activities and events are canceled until further notice.