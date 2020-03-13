× Officials report 1st confirmed case of coronavirus in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — Central Racine County Health Department (CRCHD) announced on Friday, March 13 that a resident of Racine County has contracted coronavirus. The Racine County resident was exposed while traveling internationally and is currently isolated at home.

Margaret Gesner, Health Officer for Central Racine County Health Department, issued the following statement:

“Central Racine County Health Department is actively working with this case, and CRCHD will continue to work with Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and our local partners to ensure the health and safety of our community. It is important to note that this person is not linked with any school, childcare, or long-term care facility.”

Central Racine County Health Department, DHS, and other local health departments are actively working to identify and contact anyone who has been in close contact with this individual. These people are being asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. People who are quarantined and develop symptoms are tested for COVID-19. CRCHD will work with DHS to determine when the individual can be released from isolation.

All actions taken are in accordance with DHS and CDC guidance. CRCHD is not releasing any further information about the resident.