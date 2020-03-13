Oostburg man sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2017 double homicide

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Sergio Ochoa, 44, of Oostburg was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on March 13, 2020 for the 2017 homicide of two men — Ochoa’s cousin, Luis Garcia, and Garcia’s best friend, Fernando Lara.

Garcia and Lara were found dead as a result of gunshot wounds inside a home near 10th and Wisconsin Avenue in Oostburg on July 30, 2017. This, after a 911 call came in around 3:30 a.m. from the home.

According to a criminal complaint, when a deputy arrived on the scene, a man came out of the home waving his arms and indicated the victims were inside. He said the shooter was gone from the home. The victims were found in the living room — laying on the floor with gunshot wounds to their chest. They were later identified as 42-year-old Garcia and 43-year-old Lara.

Garcia’s son said he and his uncle went to check on his father, and his uncle called 911.

The uncle told investigators Ochoa is his second cousin. He said Ochoa stopped over at the home with Ochoa’s brother-in-law and indicated Ochoa and Luis Garcia hadn’t been speaking for a month or two because there had been some argument over money Luis Garcia owed Ochoa — around $200 for bills. He described Ochoa as “talking all tough” in the past and said he’d made mention of the shooting.

Ochoa drove himself to the Sheboygan Police Department on July 30, during the early morning hours, the complaint says. There, the complaint indicates Ochoa said he “did something bad, and that he was scared, and that he did not mean to.” He said the gun was inside his vehicle.