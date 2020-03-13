× Oriental Theatre to close March 14 through April 9

MILWAUKEE — Following confirmation from state health officials, the Oriental Theatre on Milwaukee’s east side has decided to close for all public events starting Saturday, March 14.

The closure will remain in effect through Thursday, April 9. The theatre issued the following statement:

As much as people need art and community, the well-being of our patrons and staff are of paramount importance during this unprecedented situation. For the coming weeks, it is readily apparent that we serve the community more by being closed in the interest of their health and safety. In uncertain times, we can say one thing for certain: We will reopen the Oriental Theatre. Our community is strong, our organization is strong, and art goes on. We won’t stop being a part of what makes Milwaukee such an amazing place to live. We’ll miss you for the next few weeks, and we’ll keep you in our hearts as we all move forward.

Also, the theatre’s “rowdy” screening of “Cats” — originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21 — to Friday and Saturday, August 21 and 22. Tickets already purchased for the March screening will be honored on the corresponding night in August. Guests seeking a refund by emailing their name and order number to orientaltheatre@mkefilm.org by Thursday, March 19.

The members-only screening for March has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 5. Additionally, members will get a second screening free in August.