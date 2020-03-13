× Police investigating shooting that left 41-year-old Milwaukee man injured

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred near 47th Street and West Hampton Avenue on Friday, March 13 around 12:45 p.m.

A 41-year-old man from Milwaukee suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Milwaukee police are looking for an unknown subject.

Anyone with information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS