Police investigating shooting that left 41-year-old Milwaukee man injured
MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred near 47th Street and West Hampton Avenue on Friday, March 13 around 12:45 p.m.
A 41-year-old man from Milwaukee suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.
Milwaukee police are looking for an unknown subject.
Anyone with information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS
43.104717 -87.971465