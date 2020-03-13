Racine Public Library, Zoo, community centers to close due to coronavirus concerns

RACINE — In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City of Racine will be closing all community centers and the Racine Public Library starting Monday, March 16.

The closure effects:

Dr. John Bryant Community Center

Tyler-Domer Community Center

Humble Park Community Center

Cesar Chavez Community center

Racine Public Library

The library will be open Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A date for the facilities to reopen has not been determined.

The Racine Zoo will also be closed for two weeks — March 14 through 29 — as a precautionary measure.

“This is a very tough decision,” said Beth Heidorn, the zoo’s executive director. “This is an unprecedented response to an unprecedented crisis, but it is the right thing to do. We need to do the best for our guests, staff, our amazing animals and our community.”

There has been no known exposure to the virus among zoo employees, volunteers or guests.