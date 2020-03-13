School District of Waukesha cancels face-to-face classes, to offer online learning

WAUKESHA — The School District of Waukesha has canceled face-to-face classes for students from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 due to concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

For students attending the district’s eAchieve, classes will proceed as scheduled. Virtual learning for students is expected to start Wednesday, March 18 and continue through March 20.

The district’s spring break will continue as planned beginning the week of March 23. Before classes resume on March 30, the district will provide additional information as to how attendance and instruction will be handled moving forward.

Families will have two options available to choose from so that children can continue to advance academically.

Distance Learning: All materials and learning modules will be recorded from school and available to access online from home. The option will allow families to stay connected with teachers and, if the status of the virus dictates, come back to school and resume instruction in the classroom. eAchieve: Families would be allowed to enroll children in eAchieve academy for the remainder of the school year. The option would enable children to participate in online cored education from home. eAchieve has a fully-developed curriculum prepared for students and guidance for families.

Student-athletes interested in the second option should contact their school’s athletic director to determine if eAchieve enrollment would hinder WIAA eligibility.