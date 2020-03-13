WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 05: Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) speaks at the start of a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on the government's response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on March 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. COVID-19 has taken hold in the United States and national and local governments are rushing to contain the virus and to find a cure. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Sen. Johnson may self-quarantine, met with person who later tested positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON –A spokesman for Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson (R) issued the following statement after it was reported that a member of the Spanish parliament, who met with the senator on March 2, tested positive for the coronavirus:
“Senator Johnson is consulting with doctors about the need to self-quarantine, but he feels healthy and well.”
As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, Sen. Johnson regularly meets with European government officials and diplomats in his Washington office.