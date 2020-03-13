× Sen. Johnson may self-quarantine, met with person who later tested positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON –A spokesman for Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson (R) issued the following statement after it was reported that a member of the Spanish parliament, who met with the senator on March 2, tested positive for the coronavirus:

“Senator Johnson is consulting with doctors about the need to self-quarantine, but he feels healthy and well.”

As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, Sen. Johnson regularly meets with European government officials and diplomats in his Washington office.