‘These are unprecedented times:’ Brewers thank fans for their patience during COVID-19 crisis

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers released on Friday, March 13 an update on the 2020 season.

The statement reads as follows:

“The health and safety of our fans, players, employees and game-day staff is our top priority. We fully support the measures taken by Major League Baseball regarding cancellation of Spring Training games and delaying the season’s start. We will have more information at a future date for our fans who have tickets to Spring Training or regular season games.

“Understanding fans have many questions, we are working through all of the effects of this announcement on everything from ticketing to ballpark operations with Major League Baseball and other teams. For the time being, tickets may not be visible in the MLB Ballpark App. If this is the case for you, this is a temporary situation; rest assured, we do have record of your purchase. We expect to have more information next week to assist our fans and ticket purchasers regarding canceled games.

“We will use our social media platforms and brewers.com to communicate our policies and procedures as soon as we are able, updating as necessary along the way.

“These are unprecedented times and circumstances may change by the hour, so we thank you for your patience and we wish you and yours the best of health during this difficult time.”