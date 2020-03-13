FOX News hub for reliable, timely news about the evolving coronavirus health situation
U-Haul offering free storage for college students displaced due to coronavirus

NEW YORK — One storage company wants to help students needing to vacate their college campuses due to the coronavirus.

U-Haul, the moving equipment and storage rental company, is telling Business Insider they’re offering 30 days of free storage to students forced out of their dorms.

The offer is good for all U-Haul owned-and-operated storage facilities across the nation, subject to availability.

U-Haul says no purchase is necessary to get the free space, and they’re wanting to extend goodwill to those suddenly displaced because of the coronavirus.

Many colleges across the country are closing down and moving toward remote-access classes to protect the health of the students.

