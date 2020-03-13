US Marshals seek Philip Shaw, convicted of sexual assault: ‘It’s still not over for him’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- A victim of sexual assault has gone without justice for years. That is because the man convicted of the heinous crime has been on the run.

"The victim in this case was the daughter of his then-girlfriend. They were all living together in the same house," said the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case.

In 2014, the victim ran out the door of her home half-naked and into the cold. She used a neighbor's phone to call 911.

Police arrested Philip Shaw. He was charged with sexual assault and strangulation. But the judge in his Milwaukee County trial released him on bail. Shaw soon stopped appearing in court.

"Given the length of our investigation, we would anticipate that he's obtained a new identity," the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

U.S. Marshals say Shaw has a criminal history of taking what does not belong to him. It includes forgery, burglaries and some drug abuse.

"To the best of our knowledge he was heading down to Kenosha and Racine," the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

U.S. Marshals describe Shaw as being 5'10" tall and about 190 pounds. He has strawberry blond hair. But in recent years, the color could have faded. Shaw can also be identified by the scar on his right hand.

"If they think they recognize this picture, definitely call in everything is anonymous we don’t use anyone’s name we don’t provide information. Anything we are given we use to further information," the deputy U.S. Marshal said. "If he sees this we recommend that he turn himself in as much as he’s facing, it’s still not over for him. I recommend he turn himself in."

If you have information that could help U.S. Marshals locate Shaw, you are urged to call the tip line at 414-297-3707.