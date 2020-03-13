× Waukesha County declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus pandemic

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow declared a state of emergency Friday, March 13 in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The declaration enables the county to become eligible for state and federal resources to support operations related to the pandemic, a release states.

“The safety of county residents is my absolute priority. Today’s emergency declaration, in conjunction with a similar declaration made yesterday by Governor Evers, will grant the county access to resources provided by the state and federal government,” said County Executive Farrow. “The county will continue to be proactive in diminishing the effects of COVID-19 on county residents wherever possible.”

The county has been following public health and emergency preparedness protocols following the news of the pandemic. Health care providers, hospitals, school districts and local municipalities have all been working closely with the county and the State Department of Health Services and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are asking all county residents to use common sense; follow the CDC’s guidelines for washing their hands, do not expose themselves to large gatherings of people, and remember to call your elderly neighbors or other high-risk populations and check-in on them.”