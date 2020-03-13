Wisconsin DHS reports 19 coronavirus cases in 7 counties, officials expect number to rise

MADISON — Wisconsin has 19 coronavirus cases in seven counties as of Friday, March 13. For the first time, that includes Milwaukee, Racine, and Sheboygan counties.

Health officials with the state say they fully expect that number to rise — which is why Governor Tony Evers proclaimed a public health emergency.

Here is the breakdown of what we are seeing in terms of the number of cases:

Waukesha County, 1

Milwaukee County, 2

Racine County, 1

Sheboygan County, 3

Fond du Lac County, 6

Dane County, 5

Pierce County, 1

With that being said, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has made recommendations to cancel events with more than 250 people. If you have less than 250, DHS has now released guidance on how it should be handled — evaluating critical needs of the event, who is attending and the community status of the spread where the event is happening.

Also released Friday, new guidance on travel which advises no travel within areas where there are more widespread cases. That includes three states — New York, Washington and California.

This spread is changing drastically — and DHS anticipates other states to be added to that list too. They say the positive cases we are seeing are the result of either contact with someone infected — and travel, both domestically and internationally. Planning for this pandemic is still underway. But to help slow the spread of the virus, citizens are urged to keep social distance and continue to wash your hands.