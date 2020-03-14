Eating better, getting necessary nutrients key as coronavirus spreads, nutritionist says

THIENSVILLE — Schools are closed and office buildings are shut down as the coronavirus pandemic circulates through Wisconsin.

“Suddenly, people are aware,” said Karen Krchma, owner of New Newtrition. “Maybe I’m not that healthy, and I’m going to do something about it.”

Krchma has been trying to keep her shelves stocked. She said the coronavirus pandemic now has folks looking at many ways to prevent catching the virus — with some turning to a holistic approach.

“I’m running out of things I haven’t run out of in a long time,” Krchma said. “The people that are coming in are concerned about their overall health. They want to know how to help their immune system.

Certain foods and beverages — maintaining a balanced diet — have certain attributes that can boost immune system performance.

“If you are not eating whole, fresh, healthy food, you are in a compromised state,” said Krchma. “One of the most powerful superfoods we have is actually microgreens.

“Pomegranate juice (can help) because it’s very high in antioxidants.”

A registered dietician and nutritionist, Krchma says certain supplements are also beneficial:

Probiotics

Vitamin C

Vitamin D

Garlic supplements

Elderberry extract

Silver

Oregano Oil

“We can change people’s health by adding just the regular nutrients that they are deficient in,” she said.

Krchma recommends talking to a professional to make sure what you’re taking-in is right for you. Of course, healthy insides are just as important as the outside of your body — make sure to continue washing your hands thoroughly and practice social distance.