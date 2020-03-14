× Franklin Health Department reports city’s 1st positive case of COVID-19

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Health Department has reported the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the city Saturday, March 14 following notification from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The patient recently returned from travel, was tested and entered home isolation.

The Fraklin Health Department is conducting a contact investigation to identify and follow-up with anyone who might have had close contact with the patient. The department also recommends postponing or canceling nonessential travel to areas with coronavirus to minimize the spread of the illness.

Additional information on Franklin's response is available on the city's website.

42.888627 -88.038419