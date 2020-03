WHITEFISH BAY — In response to community spread of COVID-19, the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center (JCC) announced March 14 a temporary closing of all JCC buildings beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, with a scheduled reopening on April 17.

“The Jewish community has never needed a building to thrive,” said Mark Shapiro, President and CEO of the JCC. “Although our doors may be closed, we are actively exploring how we can bring our community together.”

