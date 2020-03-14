Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 health situation

Milwaukee County Parks closing all facilities immediately due to COVID-19 developments

Posted 1:47 pm, March 14, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County announced Saturday, March 14 that all Milwaukee County Parks facilities, Milwaukee County senior centers and the Milwaukee County Zoo will be closed — effectively immediately — until further notice to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Public events, rentals and scheduled programs at parks venues have also been canceled.

In addition to the zoo and county senior centers, closed facilities include:

  • Boerner Botanical Gardens visitors center
  • King Community Center
  • Kosciusko Community Center
  • Milwaukee County Sports Complex
  • Mitchell Park Domes
  • Noyes Indoor Pool
  • Pulaski Indoor Pool
  • Wehr Nature Center visitors center
  • Wil-O-Way facilities at Grant and Underwood Parks
  • Wilson Recreation Center & Ice Arena

Parks, trails and outdoor amenities offered by Milwaukee County Parks — including dog parks, disc golf courses and self-pay golf courses — will remain open. The Grant Park golf course and pro shop will also remain open.

For more updates on Milwaukee County Parks facilities and closures, CLICK HERE.

