Milwaukee County Parks closing all facilities immediately due to COVID-19 developments

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County announced Saturday, March 14 that all Milwaukee County Parks facilities, Milwaukee County senior centers and the Milwaukee County Zoo will be closed — effectively immediately — until further notice to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Public events, rentals and scheduled programs at parks venues have also been canceled.
In addition to the zoo and county senior centers, closed facilities include:
- Boerner Botanical Gardens visitors center
- King Community Center
- Kosciusko Community Center
- Milwaukee County Sports Complex
- Mitchell Park Domes
- Noyes Indoor Pool
- Pulaski Indoor Pool
- Wehr Nature Center visitors center
- Wil-O-Way facilities at Grant and Underwood Parks
- Wilson Recreation Center & Ice Arena
Parks, trails and outdoor amenities offered by Milwaukee County Parks — including dog parks, disc golf courses and self-pay golf courses — will remain open. The Grant Park golf course and pro shop will also remain open.
