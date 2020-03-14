Milwaukee County Parks closing all facilities immediately due to COVID-19 developments

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County announced Saturday, March 14 that all Milwaukee County Parks facilities, Milwaukee County senior centers and the Milwaukee County Zoo will be closed — effectively immediately — until further notice to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Public events, rentals and scheduled programs at parks venues have also been canceled.

Out of an abundance of caution, today will take immediate preventative steps to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19. Effective immediately, the @MilwaukeeCoZoo, @CountyParks facilities and Milwaukee County Senior Centers will be closed to the public until further notice. — Chris Abele (@ChrisAbeleMKE) March 14, 2020

In addition to the zoo and county senior centers, closed facilities include:

Boerner Botanical Gardens visitors center

King Community Center

Kosciusko Community Center

Milwaukee County Sports Complex

Mitchell Park Domes

Noyes Indoor Pool

Pulaski Indoor Pool

Wehr Nature Center visitors center

Wil-O-Way facilities at Grant and Underwood Parks

Wilson Recreation Center & Ice Arena

Parks, trails and outdoor amenities offered by Milwaukee County Parks — including dog parks, disc golf courses and self-pay golf courses — will remain open. The Grant Park golf course and pro shop will also remain open.

