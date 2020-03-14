× Milwaukee Public Museum closing to public until further notice

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Museum will be closed to the public beginning Saturday, March 14 until further notice.

The closure includes both public and private events and the Daniel M. Soref Planetarium and Dome Theater.

In a statement, the museum said:

There have been no cases of the COVID-19 virus at MPM, but like other cultural, scientific, and educational organizations in Milwaukee, we are committed to helping mitigate the spread of the virus and have decided the best way to reduce the risk would be to close MPM to our visitors and members.

The museum will post any updates to www.mpm.edu and on its social media channels as needed.