Shorewood Public Library closing due to COVID-19 developments

SHOREWOOD — The Shorewood Public Library will be closed starting Monday, March 16 due to the developing COVID-19 pandemic. The library plans to reopen Monday, April 13.

The library will be open Sunday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. During that time, holds on the hold shelf can be picked up. After Sunday, guests will need to call the library to arrange curbside pickup of items on hold. Also, starting Monday, the due date for items that are currently checked out will be extended until May 1. If a library card is set to expire during the closure, it will be extended until May 31.

The library will also waive overdue fines incurred during the closure.