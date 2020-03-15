× 1 sought in shots fired incident near 91st and Brown Deer; no injuries

MILWAUKEE — No one was hurt in a shots fired incident that happened Sunday morning, March 15 in the area near Brown Deer Road and Swan Road.

It happened just before 11 a.m.

Police said several shots were fired in the area that includes 91st Street and Highway 145.

MPD said investigators were looking for a known individual in the case.

Anyone with information was asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.