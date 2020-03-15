State health officials: 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin; 313 negative
MADISON — Five new cases of the coronavirus confirmed Sunday, March 15 by officials with the Fond du Lac County Health Department brought the statewide total of positive cases to 33.
Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported (as of Sunday) 32 positive cases in the state (one patient recovered), and 313 people in Wisconsin who tested negative.
Below is a breakdown of confirmed positive cases by county:
|Dane
|6
|Fond du Lac
|11
|Milwaukee
|7
|Pierce
|1
|Racine
|1
|Sheboygan
|3
|Waukesha
|3
|Winnebago
|1
More information on some of the positive cases in Wisconsin can be found in the below news releases from DHS officials:
- March 12, confirming two additional cases: Two Dane County residents who had contact with another confirmed Dane County case.
- March 11, confirming three additional cases: Two Fond du Lac residents who were exposed while traveling, one in the U.S. and one internationally, and a Waukesha County resident exposed while traveling in the U.S. and internationally.
- March 10, confirming third case: A Dane County resident exposed while traveling in the U.S.
- March 9, confirming second case: A Pierce County resident exposed while traveling within the U.S.
- Feb. 5, confirming first case: A Dane County adult with a history of travel to Beijing.
Other details on some of the other positive cases in Wisconsin:
- March 15: Five confirmed cases in Fond du Lac County — four of those individuals with positive test results were on an Egyptian Nile River cruise.
- March 14: Two confirmed cases in Milwaukee — one a Milwaukee Public Schools employee at the Hopkins-Lloyd Community School, one a woman in her 30s who works downtown.
- March 14: One confirmed case in Franklin — who recently returned from traveling.
- March13: One confirmed case at UW — who works in UW’s School of Veterinary Medicine building.
- March 13: One confirmed case in Racine County — who was exposed while traveling internationally.
- March 13: One confirmed case in Sun Prairie — who works with Kumon, an after-school program.
Gov. Tony Evers has ordered all of Wisconsin’s K-12 schools to close by the end of the week. Several school districts are closing immediately.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of victims recover.
As of Friday, March 13, there were 1,629 cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 41 deaths, with 46 states and the District of Columbia reporting cases.