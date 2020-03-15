× State health officials: 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin; 313 negative

MADISON — Five new cases of the coronavirus confirmed Sunday, March 15 by officials with the Fond du Lac County Health Department brought the statewide total of positive cases to 33.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported (as of Sunday) 32 positive cases in the state (one patient recovered), and 313 people in Wisconsin who tested negative.

Below is a breakdown of confirmed positive cases by county:

Dane 6 Fond du Lac 11 Milwaukee 7 Pierce 1 Racine 1 Sheboygan 3 Waukesha 3 Winnebago 1

More information on some of the positive cases in Wisconsin can be found in the below news releases from DHS officials:

Other details on some of the other positive cases in Wisconsin:

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered all of Wisconsin’s K-12 schools to close by the end of the week. Several school districts are closing immediately.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of victims recover.

As of Friday, March 13, there were 1,629 cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 41 deaths, with 46 states and the District of Columbia reporting cases.