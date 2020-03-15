× Stone Creek Coffee temporarily closing all 13 cafes over virus concerns

MILWAUKEE — Stone Creek Coffee will temporarily shut down their cafes and operations, effective Monday, March 16 at 5 p.m., according to release posted on Sunday, March 15.

In a statement, the cafe said:

We are making this difficult decision for three main reasons: -To care for our employees. We don’t want our work family to worry or feel anxious about the continued concern about the spread of the coronavirus in their workplace. -We can, and should, play our part to “flatten the curve” so that this virus spreads at a pace that is manageable for our health care system. -Finally, we do not want to inadvertently be part of the community transmission of the virus. Since we don’t know much about current levels of the virus in our community, we personally feel that the safe path is to shut down our retail group.

Stone Creek will operate smaller crews to support wholesale customers and e-commerce sales. They will continue to pay all of their salary and hourly employees during the shutdown, including benefits.

Stone Creek will provide an update on the closure on Monday, March 30.

If you have any questions, you are asked to reach out through email at customers@stonecreekcoffee.com or by phone at (414) 270-1008.