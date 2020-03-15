× YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee closed until April 1 due to coronavirus: ‘Not an easy decision’

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee announced the closure of all facilities beginning Sunday, March 15 — continuing until April 1. Noting a “fluid situation,” officials said Sunday “a decision beyond this date is pending.”

As a result of the closure, YMCA officials canceled all programs in Y facilities, including any off-site programming planned.

Officials said YMCA members can continue to take advantage of online health and wellness programs, and there will be family/child engagement activities available HERE.

People who paid for services will receive credits, officials said, adding no program fees will be drafted “during the next two weeks.”

“This is not an easy decision, but in light of the rapid growth of this pandemic, we believe it is in the best interest of our staff, members, and community to close our branch operations and suspend all programming so that we can be a part of the solution, not the problem,” said Carrie Wall, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee. “We may call back limited maintenance staff for cleaning of all facilities, along with some Early Childhood Education and School Age/Day Camp staff, to support those families who work in emergency services (EMT, Fire, Police) or are providing medical services. This decision will be made in the coming days, and in partnership with health care partners.”