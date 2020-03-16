Adorable! Penguin takes ‘field trip’ around empty aquarium to visit neighbors

CHICAGO, Illinois — Shedd Aquarium in Chicago on Sunday, March 15 released a short video of an adorable penguin visiting his neighbors after going on a “field trip” in an empty aquarium.

The aquarium will be closed until March 29 due to the coronavirus.

Shedd Aquarium said the following on their Facebook page:

“Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor.”