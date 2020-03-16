Can the coronavirus live on your mail?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Reports the coronavirus can live on surfaces for up to three days have many people concerned about the mail and packages they order online.

But experts say while the virus can survive on steel surfaces for up to three days, it can only live on cardboard for up to 24 hours.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says because the virus is spread primarily through respiratory droplets, it's unlikely your mail will get you infected.

The CDC adds there have not been any cases of Covid-19 in the United States brought here by packages shipped from outside the country.

Nonetheless, the CDC says if you're concerned, wipe down all mail and packages with disinfectant wipes before you open them.

And keep the recommended six feet between yourself and the person delivering the packages or mail - just to be on the safe side.