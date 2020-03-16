× Children’s Wisconsin suspends all non-time-sensitive surgeries, clinic appointments

MILWAUKEE — Beginning Tuesday, March 17, in accordance with the guidance from the CDC, Children’s Wisconsin is suspending all non-time-sensitive surgeries and clinic appointments. If your child’s upcoming appointment has been canceled, you will be called directly.

What does that mean for you and anything you have scheduled or planned? Children’s Wisconsin offered these answers:

Most well-child appointments for children under 18 months will remain in order to keep those children on their critical immunization schedules. If your child is sick, please call your child’s doctor for medical guidance or to schedule an appointment. All Children’s Wisconsin urgent care locations will remain open. We will continue to provide robust guidance via phone, Online Urgent Care video visits or MyChart message. In our specialty clinics, all non-essential appointments, including lab and imaging, are canceled at all locations. Your child’s appointment and medical record will be reviewed by their provider to determine if it’s medically necessary at this time and you will be called with the status of their appointment. If you are unsure of the status of an appointment or have a concern, please call the clinic or use MyChart for assistance. If your child has surgery scheduled or planned in the next two weeks, unless it is a medical emergency, it will be rescheduled for a later date. You will be called with the status of their appointment.

You are urged to visit chw.org/coronavirus for more information and updates.