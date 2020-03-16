× Civilian member of Milwaukee Police Department tested positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — A civilian member of the Milwaukee Police Department tested positive for COVID-19, MPD officials announced Monday, March 16.

MPD officials said the employee was placed under home quarantine and the people within this employee’s work location were being monitored closely. Officials noted this employee’s role within the Milwaukee Police Department does not involve any direct contact with the public; therefore, there is no reason to believe that the public was placed at risk.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Milwaukee Police Department modified daily operations for several services available to the public to minimize face-to-face contact:

The Forensics Division located at the Milwaukee Police Administration Building, 749 W. State Street, was closed to the public until further notice, impacting the public’s availability to obtain fingerprinting services.

Milwaukee Police Department Open Records Section was closed to the public. Anyone requesting open records requests can do so online at mpdopenrecords@milwaukee.gov. Delays should be expected for requests being fulfilled.

The Milwaukee Police Department asked the public to avoid visiting district locations unless necessary. Residents seeking information were encouraged to contact district locations by phone:

District One 414-935-7213 District Two 414-935-7222 District Three 414-935-7232 District Four 414-935-7243 District Five 414-935-7252 District Six 414-935-7262 District Seven 414-935-7272