Deff-initely Milwaukee: Pour a fresh cup with Colectivo Coffee’s co-founder Lincoln Fowler

MILWAUKEE — Brew City is about more than just beer. And Colectivo is the cream that’s risen to the top of the coffee scene.

In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh heads to their Humboldt Avenue roasting facility to sit down with co-founder Lincoln Fowler.

They talk about how a failed speaker business became a caffeinated institution.

Also, how the company’s gamble in switching from Alterra to Colectivo paid off with the thriving, expanding business we know today.

Plus, from Central and South America to Rwanda and Sumatra – amazing stories from trips that connect Milwaukee to the world.

Plus, our FOX6 pack of questions features Gino Salomone.

