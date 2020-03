Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Customs officials at LAX seized a stash of fake coronavirus test kits.

CBP officers discovered the bags containing vials filled with a white liquid and labeled as Covid-19 test kits on Thursday, March 12.

Officials say after the virus outbreak in China, opportunists tried selling fake kits before being shut down by the Chinese government.

They're warning consumers to avoid home test kits altogether.