Gov. Evers orders ban on gatherings of 50 or more people amid coronavirus outbreak

MADISON — Governor Tony Evers on Monday, March 16 ordered the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to order a ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people.

“Critical infrastructure and services such as grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies, and hospitals will be exempt from this order,” said Gov. Evers. “This isn’t a decision I made lightly and we understand this will have an impact on Wisconsin workers, families, businesses and communities, but keeping folks safe and healthy has to be our highest priority.”

Folks, it’s on all of us to practice social distancing and take every step possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. That is why I have directed @DHSWI Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to order a ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people. 1/3 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 16, 2020

This isn’t a decision I made lightly and we understand this will have an impact on Wisconsin workers, families, businesses and communities, but keeping folks safe and healthy has to be our highest priority. More details on this order to come at our 1:30 pm press briefing. 3/3 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 16, 2020

More details on the order will be released at a news conference at 1:30 p.m.