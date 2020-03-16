Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 health situation

Gov. Evers orders ban on gatherings of 50 or more people amid coronavirus outbreak

Posted 12:26 pm, March 16, 2020, by , Updated at 12:28PM, March 16, 2020

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 19: Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks to the crowd during the 48th Annual Juneteenth Day Festival on June 19, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images for VIBE)

MADISON — Governor Tony Evers on Monday, March 16 ordered the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to order a ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people.

“Critical infrastructure and services such as grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies, and hospitals will be exempt from this order,” said Gov. Evers. “This isn’t a decision I made lightly and we understand this will have an impact on Wisconsin workers, families, businesses and communities, but keeping folks safe and healthy has to be our highest priority.”

More details on the order will be released at a news conference at 1:30 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.