× Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison shuts down due to COVID-19: “We are being proactive and vigilant’

MADISON — Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison announced on Monday, March 16 that it will temporarily close their casino beginning Tuesday, March 17 at 7 a.m.

A news release says during the closure, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison will continue with their deep cleaning, disinfecting processes and procedures adding a new product stated by the manufacturer to use advanced technology which offers germ protection long after the product is applied by creating a protective shield on the surface it is applied to, lasting 30 days on surfaces.

Daniel Brown, Executive Manager, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, issued the following statement:

“We are committed to the safety and health of our employees and guests. Maintaining a clean and sanitary environment for healthful continuity within our facility for our guests and employees is among our highest priorities. We feel we are being proactive and vigilant through crisis management with implementing these types of prevention measures.”

Ho-Chunk plans to reopen to the public on April 1 at 7 a.m. However, the date may change depending on the circumstances.