LIVE: Milwaukee County briefing on coronavirus from county executive, health officials
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 health situation

Milwaukee police: 23-year-old man shot, wounded near 26th and Auer

Posted 6:02 pm, March 16, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Auer Avenue on Monday afternoon, March 16.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. The victim walked into St. Joseph’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.