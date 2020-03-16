Milwaukee police: 23-year-old man shot, wounded near 26th and Auer
MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Auer Avenue on Monday afternoon, March 16.
Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. The victim walked into St. Joseph’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers are seeking unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.
43.076998 -87.946014