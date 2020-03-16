× Milwaukee police: 23-year-old man shot, wounded near 26th and Auer

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Auer Avenue on Monday afternoon, March 16.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. The victim walked into St. Joseph’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.