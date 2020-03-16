× Oak Creek Health Department reports positive case of COVID-19

OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Health Department received notification on Monday, March 16 that a person residing in Oak Creek has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This person sought medical care and was tested as a result of their symptoms. The individual is currently isolated and has followed all recommendations made by the Oak Creek Health Department.

To prevent the spread of illness, the Oak Creek Health Department is conducting a contact investigation to identify and follow-up with any people who had close contact with this individual. Close contacts will be monitored by local public health department staff; individuals will complete daily symptom and temperature checks and will be self-quarantined.

To minimize the spread of illness, the Oak Creek Health Department recommends people postpone or cancel nonessential travel to areas with COVID-19, including both international travel and domestic travel to states with widespread illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updates travel information daily. If travel is essential to these areas, travelers should undergo a 14-day self-quarantine upon return and monitor their health for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has more information about how to self-quarantine on their website.

There are steps everyone can take to stay healthy, including washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying home when sick, and coughing or sneezing into a tissue.