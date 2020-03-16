Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 health situation

Police investigate ‘shots fired’ incident near 17th and North in Milwaukee

Posted 6:15 pm, March 16, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a “shots fired” incident that occurred on Monday, March 16 near 17th and North Avenue.

Officials say several shots were fired shortly before 1 p.m. No injuries were reported to Milwaukee police at this time.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

