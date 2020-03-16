GREEN BAY — Ian Rapoport, a national insider for the NFL Network, is reporting that the Green Bay Packers have agreed to terms with free-agent right tackle Rick Wagner, formerly of the Detroit Lions.
Report: Green Bay Packers agree to terms with RT Rick Wagner
