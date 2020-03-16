Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 health situation

Report: Green Bay Packers agree to terms with RT Rick Wagner

Posted 11:27 am, March 16, 2020, by

GREEN BAY — Ian Rapoport, a national insider for the NFL Network, is reporting that the Green Bay Packers have agreed to terms with free-agent right tackle Rick Wagner, formerly of the Detroit Lions.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 27: Rick Wagner #71 of the Detroit Lions plays against the New York Giants at Ford Field on October 27, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

