CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 19: Christian Kirksey #58 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a play in the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Report: LB Christian Kirksey signs 2-year deal with Green Bay Packers worth $16 million
CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 19: Christian Kirksey #58 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a play in the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
GREEN BAY — Former Browns’ linebacker Christian Kirksey has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Kirksey will reportedly make $16 million in the two-year deal.
Former Browns’ LB Christian Kirksey has agreed to terms on a 2-year, $16 million dollar deal with the Green Bay Packers, per his agency @SPORTSTARSNYC.