Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 health situation

Report: LB Christian Kirksey signs 2-year deal with Green Bay Packers worth $16 million

Posted 8:49 am, March 16, 2020, by , Updated at 08:56AM, March 16, 2020

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 19: Christian Kirksey #58 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a play in the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — Former Browns’ linebacker Christian Kirksey has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kirksey will reportedly make $16 million in the two-year deal.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.