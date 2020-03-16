× Spain police using drones to tell people to stay inside amid coronavirus pandemic

MADRID, Spain –Police in Madrid are essentially shouting at people to stay indoors, using drones to broadcast their message.

Spain’s prime minister has enacted a countrywide two-week lockdown, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

To make sure people get the message, Madrid police are using loud drones to broadcast a recording, reminding them to stay home.

People are asked to only go outside when it’s absolutely necessary.

Spain is the second European country to impose a virus lockdown, after Italy.

As of Sunday, Spain reports nearly eight-thousand virus cases and 288 deaths.