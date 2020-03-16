× Wisconsin-based resorts close due to coronavirus concerns

WISCONSIN DELLS — The Wisconsin-based Great Wolf Lodge has closed its 19 resorts in 13 states because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The hospitality company says there have been no cases of COVID-19 at any of the resorts, it’s simply following the guidance from federal and state officials over larger gatherings.

The closings come during the busy spring break season. Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells, one of the larger waterpark resorts in the country, has also announced that it will close beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The State Journal reports both Kalahari and Great Wolf say they plan to reopen on April 2.