× Wisconsin DHS: 47 positive cases of coronavirus in state, 504 persons tested negative

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated its website on Monday, March 16 — and indicated there are now 47 positive cases of coronavirus in the state — and 504 persons who tested negative for COVID-19.

Earlier on Monday, Gov. Tony Evers ordered a ban on all gatherings of more than 50 people, a dramatic move in line with federal recommendations and as other states took similar action to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Folks, it’s on all of us to practice social distancing and take every step possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. That is why I have directed @DHSWI Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to order a ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people. 1/3 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 16, 2020

The governor did not say how long the order would be in effect.

Key messages from Wisconsin DHS

The number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has grown. This growth is not unexpected as more people are being tested. But, through the combined efforts of all levels of government, first responders, the health care community, and the efforts Wisconsinites are taking, we can slow the spread of COVID-19.

Slow the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day, and stay home when you are sick. Learn the best way to protect yourself and those around you from respiratory illnesses, P-02591 is available in multiple languages.

This is a rapidly evolving situation. Please continue to check this webpage and our COVID-19 webpage for the most up-to-date, accurate information about this outbreak, and what you can do to slow the spread of COVID-19.

You can help do that by following basic hygiene practices. Wash your hands with soap and water, cover your coughs, and if you are sick – stay home.

This is a developing story.