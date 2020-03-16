× YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee implements ’emergency closing’ due to coronavirus

MILWAUKEE — YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee announced it will be implementing an emergency closing and will tentatively reopen on April 1, 2020.

A news release says all programs in the YMCA facilities will be canceled, including any off-site programming planned during this time. The release goes on to say the following:

“We will offer our members continued health and wellness programs on-line and we will have family/child engagement activities through our ymcamke.org web portal for our program participants. All planned program participants who have paid for services will be issued credits, to be used at a later date. We will not draft program fees during the next two weeks.”

Carrie Wall, President and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee, issued the following statement:

“This is not an easy decision, but in light of the rapid growth of this pandemic, we believe it is in the best interest of our staff, members and community to close our Branch Operations, and suspend all programming so that we can be a part of the solution, not the problem. We may call back limited maintenance staff for cleaning of all facilities, along with some Early Childhood Education and School Age/Day Camp staff, to support those families who work in emergency services (EMT, Fire, Police) or are providing medical services. This decision will be made in the coming days, and in partnership with health care partners.”