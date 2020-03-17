× 2 workers at World Health Organization have tested positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK — Two workers at the World Health Organization have tested positive for coronavirus.

The WHO says the staffers began showing symptoms when they left the office.

Their cases speak to a growing issue of health care workers worldwide who have tested positive for the virus since the global pandemic began.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams took to Twitter last month to address a shortage of N-95 protective masks, saying healthcare workers need them to protect themselves while caring for sick patients and urging the general public not to buy them.