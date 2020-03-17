LIVE: White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 health situation

2 workers at World Health Organization have tested positive for coronavirus

Posted 11:06 am, March 17, 2020, by , Updated at 11:07AM, March 17, 2020

Syringe and ampoule containing coronavirus positive blood test

NEW YORK — Two workers at the World Health Organization have tested positive for coronavirus.

The WHO says the staffers began showing symptoms when they left the office.

Their cases speak to a growing issue of health care workers worldwide who have tested positive for the virus since the global pandemic began.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams took to Twitter last month to address a shortage of N-95 protective masks, saying healthcare workers need them to protect themselves while caring for sick patients and urging the general public not to buy them.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.